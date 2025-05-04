​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Power of CSU and Community Colleges’ Collaboration

CSU Seeks “Greener” Future Through Sustainability Efforts

Federal Funding Empowers CSU Students to Earn Degree

CSU ALUMNI ENGAGEMENT FOSTERS STUDENT SUCCESS

Watch the Board of Trustees Live

May 19-21, 2025

Click the video player on the left to watch the live proceeding of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting.

Watch the Livestream

CSUF President Search Forum

February 6, 2024

Journeys to Leadership

"Journeys to Leadership” event will feature CSU Chancellor Mildred García and Chair of the CSU Board of Trustees Wenda Fong


The CSU Is the Most Consequential Public University System in the Nation

We are the nation's most diverse four-year university—ethnically, economically and academically. We transform individual lives and drive California’s economy. Our students graduate with less (or no) debt and more job-ready skills, empowered to thrive individually and to contribute mightily to the success of their communities and state.

See more of the top “10 Reasons to Choose the CSU.”

THE CSU’S COMMITMENT TO CHANGE

The CSU is committed to making the meaningful and impactful changes needed to transform and strengthen our Title IX and other anti-discrimination programs, infrastructure, culture and climate.

Strategic Planning for the CSU

The CSU is in the process of developing a new strategic plan for the statewide system.




Federal Updates

The CSU provides resources and information on the rapidly changing federal policy landscape.

Equal Opportunity in Education and Employment

Consistent with California law and federal civil rights laws, the CSU provides equal opportunity in education and employment without unlawful discrimination or preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin. All university programs and activities are open to all.

See our Rankings

CSU Campuses

Find Your Match
BakersfieldChannel IslandsChicoDominguez HillsEast BayFresnoFullertonHumboldtLong BeachLos AngelesMaritime AcademyMonterey BayNorthridgePomonaSacramentoSan BernardinoSan DiegoSan FranciscoSan ​JoséSan Luis ObispoSan MarcosSonomaStanislaus



